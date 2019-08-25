As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed Position; Schlumberger (SLB) Stake Maintained by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19 million, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96 million shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17M, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $71.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year's $0.21 per share.

