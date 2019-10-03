As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose, Jennison Associates Has Boosted Holding by $5.38 Million; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $459,952

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 268,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 3.09 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.56M, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 5.77M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 6,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 198,523 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, down from 204,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 6.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mizuho Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating on ExxonMobil (XOM) – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.65 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 53,362 shares to 58,507 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 10,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.