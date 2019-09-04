As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Value Rose, Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Parsec Financial Management Holding In Emerson Electric (EMR) Was Lifted

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 356,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 12.31 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 12,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 310,228 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, up from 297,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 3.13M shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 32,202 shares to 14,776 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,991 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,600 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Verity Asset Inc accumulated 3,078 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 5,128 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.05% or 4,163 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 58,909 shares. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Willis Investment Counsel invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Halsey Associate Ct reported 0.18% stake. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). St Germain D J has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 19,603 shares. Natl Invest Services Wi owns 20,032 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 218,628 shares. Orleans La stated it has 0.95% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 1.44% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 73,426 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaconlight Limited Liability Corp reported 814,362 shares. Cna Corp stated it has 451,000 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Richmond Hill Limited Partnership holds 15.28% or 449,954 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.07% or 9,113 shares. Avenir reported 779,761 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has invested 0.19% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tiedemann Ltd Company owns 864,676 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 1,721 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Private Asset Management Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 186,181 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 392,030 shares. Lord Abbett Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 1.58% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 112,888 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.