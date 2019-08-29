As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Price Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $28.68 Million; Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Lifted At&T (T) Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 7.17M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 36,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 272,967 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, up from 236,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 14.77M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 15/03/2018 – TIME WARNER/AT&T DOJ TRIAL IS SAID TO BE DELAYED 2 DAYS: RTRS; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trade Tensions Remain In The Spotlight As The Key Driver Of Broad Market Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.23 million shares to 13.23 million shares, valued at $636.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.14M for 23.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Ltd Liability reported 10,765 shares. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0.06% stake. Blackhill Capital holds 481,849 shares. M&T Bancshares invested in 181,635 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.64% or 251,549 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.14% or 303,033 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd accumulated 18,757 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs has 0.11% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.08% or 20.28 million shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 29,882 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.13% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). D E Shaw & reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares to 64,871 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,933 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 723,262 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4.78M shares. Washington-based Parametric Associates Lc has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Advsrs LP reported 8.19 million shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 23,179 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd reported 477,431 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 5,101 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Proffitt And Goodson stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Truepoint Inc invested in 0.03% or 9,690 shares. Markston International Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.72% stake. Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 35,000 shares. Garland Management reported 2.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.58% or 314,962 shares.