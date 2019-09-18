As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Price Rose, Holder Andra Ap-Fonden Boosted Holding; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Decreased Its Position by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 220,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 2.89M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 85.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 258,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 43,561 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 301,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 5.76M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 7,795 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 71,458 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 1.29M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 46,700 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Company reported 11,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 329,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 32,800 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 246,735 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.08% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 327,000 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management invested in 41,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 56,040 shares to 74,440 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 27,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22 million for 100.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New South Cap Mngmt owns 14,951 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 254,282 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 101,239 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 0.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 259,398 shares. The California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 27.17 million shares. Duff Phelps Invest holds 3.32M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 466,056 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 126,163 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt stated it has 31,197 shares. 3.81M are held by Barclays Public Limited. Jefferies owns 316,868 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,843 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 260,133 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).