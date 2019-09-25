As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Price Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $37.84 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Holding by $544,960

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 20.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436.63 million, down from 22.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 1.28M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 4,192 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 147,507 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.21M, up from 143,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 373,523 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 3.76M shares to 50.79M shares, valued at $1.47B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 482,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Midstream Corp.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 23.35 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Emg Mkts Sm (DGS) by 34,785 shares to 590,902 shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,945 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Intl Equity Etf (DWM).