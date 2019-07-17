As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Share Price Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Boosted by $3.96 Million Its Position; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Rose, Whitnell & Co Has Lifted Stake

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,544 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 237,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 520,449 shares traded or 35.96% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 21.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 198,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.40M, up from 921,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 11.42 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy Com by 63,330 shares to 41,974 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 63,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,773 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.