As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Linscomb & Williams Boosted Holding; Popular (BPOP) Valuation Declined While Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Holding by $1.72 Million

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 29,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 219,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 3.03M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 33,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 111,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 108,785 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.32% or 12,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 85,113 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc has 37,224 shares. Asset Strategies Inc has 11,260 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 3,181 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.43 million shares. M&R Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,304 shares. 1,914 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank. Axa holds 281,345 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Jpmorgan Chase has 20.28 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 138,598 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd invested in 25,026 shares. Security National Trust Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,987 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt has invested 1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares to 17,331 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. Shares for $278,000 were sold by SEPULVEDA ELI.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 150 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.06% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 35,256 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 185,753 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 2,581 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 9.80M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Us Bancorp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,724 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 0.02% or 47,894 shares. 340,300 were accumulated by Axa. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 1.15M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications stated it has 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). The California-based Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 22,853 shares. Qs Ltd invested in 46,143 shares.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.51M for 8.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.