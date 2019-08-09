As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Peconic Partners Has Trimmed by $28.68 Million Its Position; As Patrick Industries (PATK) Valuation Declined, Timucuan Asset Management Has Increased by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 13.64 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 121,572 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 34,300 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 0% or 302,161 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0% or 274,268 shares. Rk Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.07% or 8,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 30.45 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.42% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 17,526 shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated owns 5,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 5.44% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 46,490 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Patrick Industries May Have Reached An Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 52% – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Bad News Could Sting Patrick Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Patrick Industries (PATK) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2.31 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 363 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.42% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,286 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 41,566 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability reported 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beach Inv Lc holds 42,830 shares. Td Asset invested in 0.02% or 691,097 shares. Private Advisor accumulated 207,598 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cutter Company Brokerage Inc holds 319,308 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 3 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 17,265 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv reported 0.01% stake. 495,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd Com. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 268,620 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $501.30 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,600 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.