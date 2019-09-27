As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Increased Its Stake; Quantitative Investment Management Holds Holding in Lennar (LEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 85.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 5.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 12.33 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.41 million, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 6.33M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 139.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 17,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 30,477 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 1.83M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 1.11M are held by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co reported 244,450 shares stake. 10 holds 0.55% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 120,430 shares. 3.46 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Kempner Mngmt reported 28,200 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.06% or 252,000 shares. Forte Cap Lc Adv has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cleararc Capital owns 29,467 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Company stated it has 321,967 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru has 14,180 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Reilly Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Highland LP reported 163,004 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan eyes deal to buy two Texas pipeline systems out of bankruptcy – Houston Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Targa Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workers return to Kinder Morgan’s Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FDIS) by 158,343 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $152.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 45,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,895 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 183,735 shares. Pension Serv owns 415,365 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Qs Investors Llc reported 2,944 shares stake. Thomas White Limited owns 8,250 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 10,513 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.96% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Utah Retirement Sys reported 53,118 shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 50,783 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co reported 70,185 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 274 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Maverick Risk – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Consider for the Next Residential Construction Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “With Earnings Season Approaching, Consider Homebuilder ETFs – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 27, 2019.