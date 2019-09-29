As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Fpr Partners Has Lowered Holding by $12.22 Million; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lifted Range Res (RRC) Stake by $4.54 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 611,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 26.72M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557.93 million, down from 27.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. The insider DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 72,602 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Reilly Finance Advsr has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sei Communications has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Raymond James Assoc has 140,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp owns 2.51% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 985,000 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp holds 0.01% or 40,838 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 40.46M are held by Sailingstone Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Steadfast Management LP has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 31,143 shares. 11,658 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 509,740 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 1.80M shares.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13,211 shares to 190,178 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.61M shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Llc owns 14,284 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated has 3.47 million shares. Bartlett & Co Limited holds 0% or 1,749 shares in its portfolio. Cap has invested 2.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Comerica State Bank stated it has 401,922 shares. Diversified holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 11,340 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 280,157 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Miller Howard Inc Ny has 1.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.75M shares. Sfe Counsel accumulated 89,830 shares. Sigma Planning holds 76,708 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 16.70 million shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.32% or 120,796 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 286 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.88 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 10.89M shares to 30.76M shares, valued at $170.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 1.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.