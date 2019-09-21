As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Position by $10.00 Million; Veracyte (VCYT) Position Upped by Longwood Capital Partners Llc

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 481,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, up from 381,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 414,507 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 2.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.55 million, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bank De owns 2,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 49,384 shares. Ajo Lp owns 7,734 shares. Brinker holds 0.02% or 21,604 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Cornerstone Advsr owns 790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 8,121 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 3,757 shares. 724,379 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. D E Shaw Company Inc has 120,119 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 399,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 103,040 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 212,943 shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 76,708 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Mason Street Lc has 277,650 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 50,668 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 16,472 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 86,811 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 8,069 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 212,849 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 38,953 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability reported 23,642 shares. 23,439 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Incorporated. Amer Natl Bank accumulated 212,146 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

