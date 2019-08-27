As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lifted Position by $620,700; As Rogers (ROG) Shares Declined, Westport Asset Management Lowered by $790,000 Its Holding

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 246,845 shares traded or 37.93% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 31,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 967,737 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 936,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 9.53 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,627 shares to 558,056 shares, valued at $58.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,037 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7.19M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1.03% or 1.98M shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 32,843 shares. 80,764 are owned by Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 906,492 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sit Assoc holds 12,850 shares. Systematic Lp stated it has 295,301 shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cannell Peter B Communication Incorporated holds 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 26,344 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New York-based Mutual Of America Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Citadel Advsrs Limited stated it has 2.06 million shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 29,570 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 88,356 are held by Hyman Charles D. Terril Brothers Inc holds 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 14,625 shares.

