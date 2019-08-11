As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, London Co Of Virginia Has Increased by $8.11 Million Its Position; Altria Group (MO) Holding Upped by Laffer Investments

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 405,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.13M, up from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47 million, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 34,170 shares to 918 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 11,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 131,513 shares in its portfolio. 468,209 were reported by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Two Sigma Limited Liability Com invested in 20,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 196,468 shares in its portfolio. Tremblant Cap Grp holds 1.03M shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Lathrop Corporation has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.97 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 92,693 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tdam Usa reported 41,566 shares. 55,772 were accumulated by Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.16% or 35.78 million shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 66,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 379,005 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ) by 908 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $476.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources by 1,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,374 shares, and cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.