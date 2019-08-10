As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Jrm Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position by $1.30 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined While Hoplite Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18 million, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Companies Accelerate Their Focus Toward Capital Returns – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Kinder Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital stated it has 481,849 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Vestor Cap Llc reported 0.71% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 129,436 shares. D E Shaw Co owns 6.64 million shares. 81,737 were accumulated by Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability. Abrams Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 4.79% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Innovations Limited Company holds 0.84% or 16,150 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Co owns 138,099 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 182,320 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Td Cap Mngmt Lc holds 130 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 86,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,583 shares to 24,627 shares, valued at $28.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, TXN, DLTR – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.