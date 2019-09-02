As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Harvest Fund Advisors Boosted by $399.11 Million Its Position; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Decreased Position in Egain (EGAN) by $2.20 Million as Shares Declined

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 700.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 19.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 22.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456.30M, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76 million shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 60.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 220,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 143,796 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 364,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 86,156 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 3 after the close. EGAN’s profit will be $604,677 for 89.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 131,804 shares to 154,304 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 176,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

