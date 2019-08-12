As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Blackhill Capital Boosted Stake by $597,700; Citigroup (C) Stake Held by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 12.26 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 9.01 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts unimpressed with Citi’s Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 20,961 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt stated it has 6,275 shares. Colorado-based Centurylink Investment Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Inv Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,802 shares. Pinnacle Limited, New York-based fund reported 508,615 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc owns 3.69M shares. North Star Management Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,785 shares. Wright Investors invested in 1.28% or 51,081 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fin Architects invested in 0.06% or 600 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 467,101 shares. 135,486 are held by Narwhal Cap. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc has invested 1.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Portland Investment Counsel stated it has 10.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $348,343 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.