As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stock Rose, Blackhill Capital Raised Stake; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM)

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 566,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84M, up from 481,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 5.72 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77 million, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 2.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77B and $242.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17,900 shares to 174,300 shares, valued at $28.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.