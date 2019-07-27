As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Blackhill Capital Raised Position by $597,700; Bangor Savings Bank Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.32 Million; Share Value Rose

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company's stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,019 shares to 229,057 shares, valued at $65.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,346 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 514,405 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns 13.00 million shares or 100% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Frontier Mgmt Communication has invested 2.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rockland Trust reported 2.22% stake. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.3% or 182,237 shares. Welch Group Limited Co invested 3.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,199 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 688,607 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,176 shares. Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,697 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 31,651 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 64,511 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 182,455 shares. Stillwater Inv Lc holds 30,774 shares.