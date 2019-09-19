As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Shares Rose, Holder Blackhill Capital Raised Its Stake; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $17.95 Million as Share Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 398,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 33,695 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 432,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 845,444 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 566,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84M, up from 481,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 744,581 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Picks For September 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Gru reported 0% stake. City stated it has 1,417 shares. Meridian Mgmt, Arkansas-based fund reported 129,927 shares. Cap Intl Investors holds 3.26 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cls Ltd Company stated it has 9,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 292,395 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 27,035 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Adams Asset Lc stated it has 84,921 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.68% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 100,684 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 90,663 shares. Pinnacle Limited Company owns 47,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 1.90M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 144,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthy Dividends: Finding Refuge In Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,250 shares to 278,250 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 137,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).