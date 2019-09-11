As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Share Value Rose, Holder Edgar Lomax Co Increased Its Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Its Synnex Corp. (SNX) Holding by $461,605

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp. (SNX) by 173.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 202,594 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 96,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 612,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.26 million, up from 516,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 6.09M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synnex Continues To Grow As The Stock Continues To Fall – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Synnex Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SYNNEX Corporation Honored with Three Microsoft Partner Awards – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Adds Arista Networks to Address Datacenter and Campus Networking Markets in the IT Channel – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 19,700 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,878 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 66,796 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 13,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 54,002 shares. Valley Advisers reported 215 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 25,927 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,859 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 2,144 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 22,105 were reported by Dana Inv. Meeder Asset Inc holds 197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 112,556 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 118,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 135,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Pembina and KML Agree to Amend Arrangement to Include Preferred Shareholders – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workers return to Kinder Morgan’s Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.