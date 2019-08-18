As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Share Price Rose, Stralem & Co Upped Position by $639,600; 1922 Investment Company Decreased Its Hyatt Hotels (H) Position by $1.98 Million as Share Price Declined

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 961,249 shares traded or 83.74% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 22/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens; 21/05/2018 – Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 28/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty Opens in Kerala, India; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS -SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE ORDER WITH RESPECT TO PARK HYATT GOA , RESORTS AND SPA , CO’S UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 31,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 291,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 259,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 10.53M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,685 shares to 133,030 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).