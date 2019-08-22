As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Share Price Rose, Blackhill Capital Upped Position; Centene Del (CNC) Position Has Lifted by Rudman Errol M

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 13.96 million shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 2.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 10,000 shares to 79,736 shares, valued at $36.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mizuho Securities Reiterates Buy Rating on Kinder Morgan (KMI) – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

