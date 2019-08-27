As Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Valuation Rose, Loews Lowered Its Stake; Abrams Bison Investments Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Decreased by $73.85 Million

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 1.27M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $455.4. About 15,061 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 22.80 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

