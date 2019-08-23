As Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Loews Lowered Position by $2.88 Million; As Scientific Games (SGMS) Market Valuation Declined, Fine Capital Partners LP Trimmed Holding by $3.05 Million

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 3.21M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – ANNOUNCES WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN INFORMATION FOR MAY 29, 2018, AT 7:10 A.M. MT; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42M, down from 8.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 204,076 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players; 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $493.40M for 22.64 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares to 170,193 shares, valued at $17.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

