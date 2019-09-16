As Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Element Capital Management Cut Its Holding; As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose, Springowl Associates Has Cut Holding by $490,000

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 30.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 73,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The hedge fund held 168,442 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 241,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 926,977 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 794,961 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 14/05/2018 – Viacom slides more than 5.7% after CBS sues both firm’s controlling shareholder, National Amusements; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.92M for 13.89 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11,909 shares to 47,373 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

