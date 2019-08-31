As Kimco Rlty (KIM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Envestnet Asset Management Cut Its Position by $690,516; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stake Raised by Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 575,416 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 38,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 421,595 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, down from 459,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 2.88 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 185,587 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $51.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $150.64M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.02% or 5,305 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 293 shares. 48,321 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 5.89M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 23,400 shares stake. Horizon Invs Lc invested in 16,704 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 450 shares. 1.98 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Fin Advisory holds 0.04% or 10,980 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 57,280 shares. Honeywell Interest Inc reported 139,810 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 94,735 shares. Intact Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 223,858 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Lc reported 41,469 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Aperio Grp Ltd reported 234,468 shares stake. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 2,531 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Laurion Cap LP reported 2,969 shares stake. M Securities has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Check Cap Management Inc Ca has 0.14% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mackenzie Financial invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 1,200 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Eagle Limited Co stated it has 26,767 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,135 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,699 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Communications Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).