As Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Adelante Capital Management Cut Holding; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 1.55 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 169,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.45M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 977,437 shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 140,014 shares to 176,673 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,572 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Weird Off-Price Outlet Experiment – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3.16 million shares or 2% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv accumulated 5,490 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,404 shares stake. 137,126 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt. 52,674 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 757 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 900,894 shares. Art Lc holds 140,272 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Savings Bank owns 34,313 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 5,205 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited, a Missouri-based fund reported 271,227 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C accumulated 2.82M shares. 5,459 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.90 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $53.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).