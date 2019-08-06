As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Its Position; Gibraltar Capital Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.47 Million as Stock Value Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 158,014 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 29,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 33,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 63,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 8.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,430 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,998 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 44,636 shares. 5,689 are owned by Bankshares Of The West. Pggm holds 0.49% or 771,900 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.28% or 6.79 million shares. 4,052 were reported by Edmp. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 2,356 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 64,798 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 507,246 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 44,137 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,134 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.61 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

