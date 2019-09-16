As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Position by $321,860; Holder Comerica Bank Boosted Torchmark (TMK) Holding

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 31,075 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 33,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.67 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 7,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 45,153 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, up from 38,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre by 41,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB).

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 15,643 shares to 43,252 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,029 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).