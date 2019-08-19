As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Its Position; Grs Advisors Cut Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $3.41 Million; Stock Price Declined

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 25,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 46,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 119,372 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $142.43. About 624,342 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boston Properties (BXP) Tops Q2 EPS by 31c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Microsoft, with aid of JLL, seeking space in Northern Virginia – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 19.89 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares to 56,299 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

