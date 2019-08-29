As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Park National Lifted Holding; As Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Market Value Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Has Boosted by $8.97 Million Its Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 625,195 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C

Park National Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 6,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 38,159 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 31,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 818,560 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 98,879 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $42.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 14,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,874 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 42,851 shares to 67,554 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,025 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).