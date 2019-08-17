As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Boosted Holding; Hemenway Trust Company Lifted Position in Eog Resources (EOG) as Valuation Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 30,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 113,194 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 82,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2,587 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.00 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.34M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Neville Rodie & Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 15,561 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd holds 1,124 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd Llc owns 44,762 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Ltd has 751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited holds 7,361 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 54,200 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 49,138 were accumulated by Mason Street Limited Liability Company. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 1% or 18,344 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 340,291 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 26,180 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 968 shares to 39,034 shares, valued at $6.87B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares North Amer Tech (IGV) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,042 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Industrial Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 11,964 shares stake. Martin Currie Ltd holds 46,811 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 1,234 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cornerstone Inc holds 0.01% or 597 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 825,237 shares. Harvey Mngmt Inc has 0.34% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cannell Peter B & holds 0.01% or 3,110 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Inv holds 7,158 shares. Brown Advisory owns 127,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3,977 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd. Bailard owns 28,614 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 3.02 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 600 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 101,707 shares or 0.08% of the stock.