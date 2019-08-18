As Kimberly (KMB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Decreased by $495,075 Its Position; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Cut Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Valuation Declined

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 20,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 29,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.49. About 968,877 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.45M for 6.35 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 106,420 shares to 115,420 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 39,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Eastman Chemical Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eastman Chemical Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Com stated it has 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Prudential Financial invested in 0.03% or 229,020 shares. National Pension accumulated 189,448 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Comm holds 0.39% or 12,549 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 0.01% or 104 shares. The Florida-based First National Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Ser has invested 1.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Swift Run Cap Management Limited Company holds 2.12% or 30,280 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 17,570 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 2,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.16% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Axa reported 243,086 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 33,495 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 92,094 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has invested 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Archford Strategies Lc holds 9,465 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.13% or 26,000 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 2,067 shares. Beutel Goodman And owns 1.32M shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.9% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Arrow reported 270 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.08% stake. Alphamark Limited Liability stated it has 250 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 1.87M shares.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF partner to help 2 million babies and young children in Latin America and the Caribbean – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares to 21,750 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.