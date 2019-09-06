As Kimberly (KMB) Share Value Rose, Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed Holding; As B & G Foods (BGS) Share Value Declined, Holder National Investment Services Decreased Stake

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 95.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 11,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 587 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 11,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 115,179 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 146,130 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares to 20,032 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK).

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $35.30 million for 8.49 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares to 23,380 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).