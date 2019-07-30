As Kimberly (KMB) Share Price Rose, Grimes & Company Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Cut Waters (WAT) Position by $1.86 Million as Shares Declined

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 1.13M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $219.14. About 775,033 shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.31 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St." on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance" published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019.

