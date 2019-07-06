As Kimberly (KMB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $335,298; G-F-W Energy X LP Lowered Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $300,902 as Stock Value Declined

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 1.91M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 23,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 872,467 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 21.02 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

