As Kimberly (KMB) Market Value Rose, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Lifted Its Metlife (MET) Holding by $419,664

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,223 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23 million, down from 160,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 1.08 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 9,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,851 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 131,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.76M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 5,885 shares to 26,103 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc Adr (NYSE:LYG) by 101,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,291 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.