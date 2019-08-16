As Kimberly (KMB) Market Value Rose, Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Trimmed Position; Covey Capital Advisors Has Increased Wix.Com LTD (WIX) Position by $2.12 Million as Share Price Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 326,340 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.76 million, down from 329,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 1.28 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 276.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 24,081 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 461,308 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 19.45 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 16,702 shares to 545,615 shares, valued at $39.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

