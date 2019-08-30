As Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lowered Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Lifted Holding by $33.66 Million

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 480,900 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 712,597 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.48 million for 19.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha & Comm Limited Liability Corp reported 1,891 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,506 shares. 27,247 are held by Piedmont Inv. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,260 shares or 0.05% of the stock. S&T Financial Bank Pa accumulated 18,902 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 312,737 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 0.02% or 31,138 shares. Dowling & Yahnke accumulated 22,185 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 204,626 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt reported 4,060 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corp holds 26,217 shares. Boyar Asset Incorporated invested in 2,250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,011 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 323 shares to 4,519 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab holds 526,921 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset owns 53,000 shares. Barton Inv Mgmt holds 4.98% or 293,819 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 385,586 shares. 16,455 were reported by Tudor Corp Et Al. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.28M shares. Qs Invsts Ltd has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 9,468 shares. First Republic Invest owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,345 shares. Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.53M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 136,317 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.1% or 72,679 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 140,985 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Bamco Inc reported 117,324 shares.

