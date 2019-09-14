As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Valuation Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Tanaka Capital Management Boosted Amyris (AMRS) Position by $591,198

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 167,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 682,431 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $375.77 million, down from 849,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 1.05 million shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $90.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 16,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Llc invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 21,802 were reported by Kwmg Limited Liability. Donaldson Management Lc holds 0.04% or 3,461 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 1.28M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 33,213 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Capital has 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,090 shares. Cleararc reported 5,121 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 376,833 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 3,870 were reported by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,856 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Motco owns 1,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 7,777 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca has invested 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Buckhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

