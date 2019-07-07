As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Valuation Rose, Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Decreased Holding by $322,260; Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose While Acadian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,883 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 17,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 850,212 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 872,467 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 716,942 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $128.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 116,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,093 were reported by Commerce Bank & Trust. Geode Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Duncker Streett And has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 0.7% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 10,010 shares. Marvin And Palmer Inc reported 3.97% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 391,918 shares. First Natl Co has 2,912 shares. 3,370 were reported by Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation. 297,973 are held by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Retail Bank Of The West reported 0.06% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,906 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 35,003 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 6,922 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 849,716 shares. Monarch Capital holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,393 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 373 shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated holds 0.27% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 4,755 shares. First Retail Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Macquarie Grp Limited owns 1.87 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 211,832 shares. Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 2.38% or 42,483 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co has 0.28% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 0.18% or 9,124 shares. Moreover, Monetary Management Grp Inc Inc has 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,100 shares. Miles, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,372 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wade G W And holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 58,908 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.39 million for 21.02 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.