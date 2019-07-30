As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Valuation Rose, Financial Counselors Has Lifted Its Holding by $408,606; Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $10.58 Million

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 117,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,902 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 192,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.23. About 288,035 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,296 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 75,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 1.19M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $31.45 million for 62.10 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Atlantic Power, American Water, KB, Kinross Gold and Royal Gold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oil Prices Spike on Rising Gulf Tensions: Here’s How to Profit – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Royal Gold (RGLD): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Approach Resources, Holly Energy, AngloGold, Royal Gold and Kinross Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Royal Gold (RGLD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akebia Therapeut (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 61,934 shares to 282,329 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Ener (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 37,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,395 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp holds 7,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc invested in 5,205 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp holds 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 97,258 shares. 179,302 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 6,650 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.03% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 3,760 shares. Nomura invested in 824 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 603 were accumulated by Fifth Third Natl Bank. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% or 42,296 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 5,679 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 11,541 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 91 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 62,043 shares.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 366,532 shares to 714,113 shares, valued at $29.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 35,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,442 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.