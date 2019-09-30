As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Cut Its Position; As Chevron (Cvx) (CVX) Shares Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Raised by $400,520 Its Stake

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,360 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 14,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp (Cvx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. It closed at $118.6 lastly. It is up 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 69,178 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22M, down from 78,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $142.05. About 1.35M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01 million for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $564.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 993 shares to 4,529 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust owns 22,777 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pitcairn holds 6,979 shares. Nuwave Management Lc owns 2,345 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has 2,225 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.18% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Inv Management has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.53% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hyman Charles D owns 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,967 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.41% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 19,278 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 22 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 5,900 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,565 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 460,006 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 59,337 shares. Chickasaw Management Lc holds 9,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Summit Fin Strategies Incorporated reported 1,646 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial has invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Merchants invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Com holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 825,800 shares. 1,985 were reported by Hanlon Mngmt. Miles Cap holds 12,548 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,720 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Hightower Service Lta reported 47,543 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.