As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Haverford Trust Company Has Increased Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Dock Street Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $627,395

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 6,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 249,575 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92M, up from 243,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 483,753 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.88. About 8.50M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,636 shares to 66,324 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,664 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Cl C (Google).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund Etf (VXUS) by 809,925 shares to 305,630 shares, valued at $15.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 281,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,906 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finan (NYSE:SYF).