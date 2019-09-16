As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Increased Stake; Sloane Robinson Llp Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Increased by $16.34 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 90,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 183,332 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69M, up from 92,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 397,713 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 43.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 96,700 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 317,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.81 million, up from 220,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $176.73. About 4.05 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.





Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 29,723 shares to 73,477 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 43,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,537 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (NYSE:FRC).