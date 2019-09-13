As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Rose, Virtu Financial Boosted Holding; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose, Carderock Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 405.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 21,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 26,547 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 5,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 855,652 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,439 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 4,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 719,713 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,559 shares to 14,102 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 25,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,770 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,430 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh. 5,255 are owned by Gideon Capital. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv invested in 0.08% or 2,540 shares. Hilltop Hldgs invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Salem Mngmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Wagner Bowman Management reported 15,711 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Company Limited has invested 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Amalgamated Bank, a New York-based fund reported 49,086 shares. Moreover, Murphy Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sigma Planning owns 22,703 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt holds 16,315 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset has invested 1.5% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.35% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 16,684 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 50,347 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 179,258 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.75% or 38,605 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ancora Advisors Ltd Company holds 2,124 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 0.03% or 8,139 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 42,287 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 52,518 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,934 shares. 14,465 are owned by Etrade Cap Management Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 55,268 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Iberiabank has invested 0.68% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mutual Of America Management owns 29,452 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,800 shares. 994 were reported by Parkside Fincl Bank.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,100 shares to 8,185 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,777 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA).

