As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Holding; Dupont Capital Management Position in Regions Financial (RF) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 67.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 3,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1,827 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245,000, down from 5,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 39.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 153,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 239,229 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 392,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 9.63 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14M for 10.48 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 42,364 shares to 114,162 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 56,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 9,805 shares to 76,553 shares, valued at $22.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 27,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX).