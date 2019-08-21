As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Woodstock Has Lowered Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Raised by $80.10 Million Its Holding

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 24,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $141.83. About 523,693 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.04M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $21.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.67. About 1.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Partners Lc owns 17,898 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Vision Cap Mgmt Inc owns 6,193 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 308 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 129 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jag Capital Limited Liability Company invested 4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Culbertson A N And Inc reported 405 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.8% or 1,453 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com invested in 1.76% or 1.12M shares. Md Sass Ser Inc owns 2,055 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,642 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Golub Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 445 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated has invested 10.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Amazon (AMZN) Stock Could Be Weak Soon – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.