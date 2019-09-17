As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Atwood & Palmer Has Trimmed Position; D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Five Below (FIVE) Stake by $8.41 Million as Share Price Declined

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 58,579 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 63,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.24M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 56.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 70,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 54,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 289,769 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 65,419 shares to 67,294 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.31 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 13,628 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.43% or 3,870 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 340 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 179,258 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Sun Life Fincl reported 279 shares stake. Salem Cap Management Inc holds 0.48% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 6,500 shares. Plancorp Llc accumulated 2,763 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Walter & Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,708 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 0.33% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 949,270 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,308 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc reported 50,546 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital owns 4,953 shares. Shelton has 16,626 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Put) (NYSE:ABX) by 1.62 million shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 72,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,263 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 54,435 shares. J Goldman And Company Lp, a New York-based fund reported 143,106 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 885,035 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.04% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 2,590 were reported by Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.33 million shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 29,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Llc holds 0.12% or 666,074 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 91,145 shares in its portfolio. Westover Cap Advsr Lc owns 0.13% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,147 shares. 94,295 are owned by Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Yorktown Management Research has 0.13% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 318,381 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Co owns 3,594 shares.